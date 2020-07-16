Same old schemes

The PM has launched a ‘Kamyab Jawan’ programme with a lot of publicity and fanfare. This programme is geared towards providing low markup loans to young entrepreneurs between the ages of 21 and 45 to start businesses and projects. The government claims that the programme will change the fate of the country by generating economic activity. Though it seems a well-intended and charming scheme, I am afraid it has all the ingredients of falling prey to corruption and scandals like similar programmes launched by governments in the past. Be it the Yellow Cab Scheme, CM/PM Youth Program, Laptop Scheme, or BISP, every programme is supposed to change the fate of the country. However, every time these schemes end up changing the fates of a few pushing the country further into dismay.

The rich, influential, and the powerful in this country have a way of misusing such schemes for personal wealth. They exploit the poor who qualify to get such loans, apply in their names, get the lion's share giving them just a fraction. Therefore, each time such initiatives fail. I request the PM to put in place a foolproof system that ensures merit and transparency. Involving the opposition in this initiative would further strengthen transparency. Otherwise, I am afraid this might be one more initiative that would fail and lead to corruption.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad