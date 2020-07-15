Gold prices down Rs350/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs350/tola on Tuesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices dropped to Rs108,900/tola.
Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold moved down Rs300 to Rs93,364. In the international market, bullion rates dropped $14 to $1,794/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs5,000 below the rates in the Dubai gold market.