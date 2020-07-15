Gold prices down Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs350/tola on Tuesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices dropped to Rs108,900/tola.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold moved down Rs300 to Rs93,364. In the international market, bullion rates dropped $14 to $1,794/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs5,000 below the rates in the Dubai gold market.