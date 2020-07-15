World’s attention drawn towards illegality in IHK

Islamabad : The conference aimed to call the attention of the global community towards the illegality of Indian military presence in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and to stimulate the implementation of UN-advocated solutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The conference addressed the dire need to identify collective efforts by all international actors to highlight the human rights abuses our fellow Muslims are suffering from in Kashmir. The conference commenced with the welcome remarks of Amna Malik, president COPAIR who thanked the worthy panelists and participants of the webinar.

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Sarwar, chief guest of the occasion, stated, “the principle of self-determination is a fundamental principle of international law and the case of Kashmir is no different to it”. The keynote speaker of the conference, Barrister Sultan Mehmood (former PM AJK and current President PTI Kashmir Chapter) stated that, although the UNSC resolution 1948 recognised the state as a disputed territory.

Khalid Mahmood, Member of Parliament, UK articulated about lack of diplomatic maneuvering on the subject and grave human rights abuses our fellow Muslims are suffering from.

Lord Nazir Hussain, Member House of Lords, UK has stated that for last two decades the presence of Indian forces have been increasing and now the revocation of Article 370 hint of Indian expansionism and unheeded cries of Kashmiris.

Kate Hollern, Member of Parliament, UK said that the UK government should endorse the issue at international forums like the UN and the quandary can only be resolved if the international community take up the task.

Imran Hussain, Member of Parliament, UK was of the view that the current assessment of the developments in Kashmir exhibits the violations of international norms and bilateral agreements.

Yvette Clarker, US Congressional Representative was also expected to be part of the panel. Professor Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad was also among the panellist and he reflected on the international norm of self-determination vis-à-vis the plight of Kashmiri Muslim.

Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, chairman ISSI also presented his speech on the territorial integrity and the applicability of the right to self-determination in the modern world. Amna Malik, president Center of Pakistan and International Relations, Islamabad was of the view that a paradigm shift is need of the hour, as India is actively destabilizing the fragile peace currently in place by further deteriorating the status of the people in Jammu and Kashmir despite all its obligations under the UN Charter and numerous declarations and resolutions. Approximately 500 people from Pakistan and abroad, including representatives of the public and private sector and students attended the conference.