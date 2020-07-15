17 outlaws held

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 17 people involved in different crimes from various areas of the city and recovered stolen valuables, hashish and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Bhara Kahu police arrested three accused Faisal Mehmood, Hassan Qadeer and Ahsan Khalid and recovered 310 gram hashish and one 9mm pistol from their possession. Bani Gala police arrested three accused Basit, Aman Khan and Arsalan and recovered three 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Margallah police arrested accused Fateh Khan and recovered stolen mobile phone from him.

Tarnol police arrested an accused Junaid involved in rash driving. Nilore police arrested Aqeel and recovered 500 cartridges of pistol from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal action is underway against them.