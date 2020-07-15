Vehicles inspected

close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

Lahore

Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

LAHORE:DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan checked mobile vehicles in use of City Division police. He expressed satisfaction over the maintenance of vehicles. Meanwhile, cops of City and Security divisions were given training of firing rounds in the firing range of Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh. Over 44 jawans of City and Security divisions practiced firing with SMG guns and Beretta pistols.

