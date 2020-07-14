Covid-19 claims three more lives

SUKKUR: Covid-19 claimed three more lives including the manager of a private bank while Sindh Bank Khairpur Branch was shut down after six staff members tested positive. Reports said that manager of a private Bank Noor Muhammed Bhutto, husband of Dr. Zubeida Abbasi and brother-in-law of GDA MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, was fighting Covid-19 for the past 20 days but on Sunday died in the Abdul Qadir Shah Institute of Medical Science (GIMS), Khairpur. Also, a resident of Shikarpur Ali Akbar also died in GIMS, Khairpur. Reports said that Doctor Abdul Razaq died in Umerkot due to coronavirus.