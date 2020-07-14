close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
N
Newsdesk
July 14, 2020

Canada’s Trudeau apologizes for ‘mistake’ amid charity uproar

World

N
Newsdesk
July 14, 2020

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Monday for taking part in a cabinet decision to use a charity he and his family have worked with to administer a $900 million ($663.4 million) student grant program. Trudeau, 48, is facing a third investigation for conflict of interest in a little over three years after his government tapped WE Charity Canada on June 25 to manage the program. The charity backed out about a week after the contract was announced. “I made a mistake in not recusing myself immediately from the discussions, given our family’s history, and I’m sincerely sorry about not having done that,” Trudeau said in a news conference. It is the second time in less than a year that the prime minister has apologized publicly for his actions in a live, nationally televised news conference. The first time was in September after decades-old images of him in blackface emerged.

Latest News

More From World