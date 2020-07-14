Kashmir Martyrs Day observed with complete shutdown in IOK

ISLAMABAD: A complete shutdown, marked by curfew-like restrictions, was observed across the Kashmir Valley to mark the 89th Kashmir Martyrs’ Day on Monday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the call for the strike was given by veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani, All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum with the aim to attract the world attention towards a peaceful and just resolution of the Kashmir dispute and to put an end to the repression by India’s fascist government of Narendra Modi against the Kashmiri people and Hurriyat leaders.

Curfew-like restrictions were imposed by the Delhi-run government in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley to prevent anti-India protests and rallies and a march towards Mazar-e-Shuhada, Naqshband Sahib, in Srinagar.

Barricades were placed near historic clock tower in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, while heavy contingents of forces’ personnel were deployed to prevent the march.

Almost all Hurriyat leaders and activists — including Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq — are either languishing in jails or under house detention. Besides, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and several Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists were arrested the other day.

It was on the 13th of July 1931 when the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after another, who had turned up in thousands outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

It was time for Zuhr prayers when a young man started Azaan (the call for prayers) but was shot dead by the Maharaja’s soldiers. Thus, 22 youths sacrificed their lives till the completion of Azaan.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, killed on Monday two more Kashmiri youths in Islamabad district of occupied Kashmir.

According to the KMS, the youths were killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area of the district. Earlier, a woman was also injured in firing by troops in the same area.

Clashes between Indian troops and youths were going on, as troops cordoned a mosque in the area. The operation was continuing till last reports came in.