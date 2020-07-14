close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
July 14, 2020

Sugar, flour being sold at official rates

Peshawar

A
APP
July 14, 2020

MIANWALI: DC Omar Sher Chattha Monday said flour and sugar are being sold at official rates in the district. The DC and ADCR Arjumand Zia visited sale points of flour and sugar on Watta Khel Road, Main Bazaar, Bilu Khel Road, Government High School Road and others points in the city and checked rates, weight and quality of flour and sugar.

