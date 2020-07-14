Sugar, flour being sold at official rates

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIANWALI: DC Omar Sher Chattha Monday said flour and sugar are being sold at official rates in the district. The DC and ADCR Arjumand Zia visited sale points of flour and sugar on Watta Khel Road, Main Bazaar, Bilu Khel Road, Government High School Road and others points in the city and checked rates, weight and quality of flour and sugar.