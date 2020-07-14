Man killed over land dispute

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A man was shot dead over a land dispute in Kotmomin police limits on Monday. According to police, Allah Bakhsh of Kotmomin had an altercation with his cousin Azmat Hussain over a land dispute a few days ago. On the day of incident, accused Azmat Hussain and his four accomplices came at fields and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing on Allah Bakhsh and his friends. As a result, Allah Bakhsh died on the spot and Hamid, Moon, Anjum, Imtiaz, Akraam, Ghulam Hassan and Jahanzeb sustained injuries.