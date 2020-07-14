NDMA, CWSA ­to thwart locust attack

islamabad: Community Wo­­r­ld Service Asia (CWSA) is working in partnership with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to combat locust infestations in various parts of Pakistan, says a press release.

CWSA is a regional organization implementing humanitarian and development initiatives throughout Asia. Through financial support from the Embassy of Japan, Japan Platform and CWS Japan, 58,502 litres of lambda cyhalothrin (EC 2.5%) pesticide are being provided to the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) in Pakistan.

The intervention will ensure a safe and secure application of the pesticide as per the plant protection guidelines. CWSA is also supporting 1,600 farmer families with conditional cash grants for tilling/ploughing of lands to eradicate the locust eggs before hatching. With this support, around 16,187 hectares of land will be made free of locust eggs and will be prepared for the next cultivation.

As an additional preparedness measure, CWSA will train around 2,000 farmers on integrated crop management and integrated pest management approaches to be able to efficiently manage similar threats in the future. Pakistan’s agricultural sector has been struggling for years in the face of drought and dwindling water supplies and since last year has been hit by the worst locust plague to hit the country in nearly three decades. CWSA continues to work in close collaboration with the NDMA, PDMA Sindh, local government bodies, district office and the local communities to manage such disasters, provide relief and rehabilitate affected communities.