PIMS paramedics hold meeting to discuss issues

Islamabad:The senior paramedics of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) held a meeting here to discuss problems being faced by their community in the hospital.

The meeting started with paying tributes to two senior paramedics Muhammad Izhar and Muhammad Zafar who were martyred due to COVID-19 while performing their duties and prayed for eternal peace of their souls.

The meeting, however, regretted attitude of the PIMS administration for not even condoling deaths of two staffers who served the hospital for over two decades. They demanded of the PIMS administration to announce financial assistance for them.

The meeting chaired by President of the PIMS paramedical staff association, Muhammad Anas was also attended by general secretary Saeedulah Jan Marwat, Raja Rab Nawaz, Muhammad Nisar, Ghulam Hiader, Tahir Iftikhar, Inaamullah and others.

The meeting also strongly protested injustice being meted out with paramedics in payment of Corona Allowance amongst amongst them. “The allowance should be distributed among staff of all cadres with justice otherwise we will register strong protest,” the meeting observed.

The senior staffers also strongly condemned efforts to impose MTI law on staff of the PIMS and decided to strongly oppose the same. They also took strong notice of attempts of creating disunity among community of paramedics. “We will foil every effort to weaken our community and will soon call a meeting of the general body for future plan of action,” the declaration of the meeting said.