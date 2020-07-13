PTI govt afraid of 18th Amendment: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sunday accused the government of PTI scared of 18th Amendment, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan is against the rights of provinces.

“The problem to the PTI government is the 18th Amendment and whenever PTI wants to put pressure on PPP regarding the 18th Amendment it starts media trial of former president Asif Ali Zardari,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah in a statement on Sunday.

Dr Nafisa Shah said the PTI brings Uzair Baloch to Cynthia Richie and from fictitious JIT to some other fabricated story when it feels pain due to 18th Amendment and thus start vilification campaign of Asif Ali Zardari. She said Sindh is not ready to compromise on 18th Amendment and will not allow anyone to gulp the share of Sindh province in NFC. Dr Nafisa Shah said the NFC is the right of provinces which the federal government will have to give no matter what.

“The governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should also come out for their right of share in NFC,” she said.

She said Asif Ali Zardari gave the parliament the respect which it deserves whereas selected are trying to weaken the parliament and provinces.

Dr Nafisa Shah said this is Imran Khan's conspiracy against democracy and Parliament and the PPP will never allow subverting the Constitution.