Rawalpindi:To encourage and provide platform to the young talent of the region, Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) arranged an online Musical Night with title of ‘Voice of Potohar’ here on Saturday night.

Director Anti-Narcotics Force Muhammad Riaz Soomro graced the occasion as chief guest accompanied by Director Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed. The singers Hamza Ali, Robina Khan, Wazir Ali, Master Majeed, Samel Frances and Muhammad Ishaq Saqi performed on the occasion. The singers presented folk songs.

Addressing at the occasion, Director Anti-Narctics Force Muhammad Riaz Soomro said that it was an appreciable step of the Council to continue its cultural activities online during lockdown. He said these activities not only providing platform to young talent but also recreational healthy entertainment to the people.

Director Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed told that the Council started its online activities from the beginning of lockdown due to COVID-19.