Mon Jul 13, 2020
Govt fails to implement its economic agenda: JI

Islamabad

Islamabad: Jamaat e Islami (JI) naib ameer and ex MNA Mian Muhammad Aslam has said the PTI Government has not been able to implement even a single point of its economic agenda.

Talking to a delegation of Federal Education Employees Association here, Mian Aslam said the government along with dropping petrol bomb, has also increased tariffs of electricity and gas.

He observed that government’s package under the Ehsas programme was insufficient in view of rise in poverty and unemployment due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He alleged that the government was compromising on country’s sovereignty by securing foreign loans.

