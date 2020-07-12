Peshawar Safe City Project to cost Rs19b, CM told

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has been informed that proposed Peshawar Safe City Project will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs19 billion.

He chaired a meeting to review progress on the planned project where the participants were given a detailed briefing about various aspects of the project, said a handout. Besides Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, Secretary Planning and Development, Humayun Khan, and Capital City Police Officer, Muhammad Ali, the meeting was also attended by other relevant officials. The timelines for the completion of different processes estimated cost, current status, moods of implementation, future plan of action and proposals to proceed further in the matter came under discussion.

The meeting was informed that 11 Kanal of land had been allotted for the construction of the Command and Control Centre of the project. It was added that the survey of 31 police stations had been completed and 940 points identified for installation of 3500 cameras. The participants were informed that the PC-1 of the project had been finalized and submitted to the Provincial Development Working Party for approval. Later, it would be submitted to the Central Development Working Party and Executive Committee of the National Economic Council for a final nod.

The chief minister, while expressing his satisfaction at the progress made so far, directed the relevant quarters for necessary steps to get the PC-1 of the project approved from all the competent forums as per the given timelines. Mahmood Khan termed the proposed project of high importance for addressing the security issues of the provincial capital.