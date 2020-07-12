close
Sun Jul 12, 2020
Asim Yasin
July 12, 2020

Fazl, Rabbani vow to protect 18th Amendment

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday held a meeting and retreated that all attempts to roll back the 18th Amendment will be resisted.

In a meeting which was held at the residence of Raza Rabbani in Karachi, both the leaders discussed the prevailing political situation in the country, and issues related to 18th Amendment and the NFC Award.

Talking to The News, Raza Rabbani said the focus of the meeting was on 18th Amendment and NFC Award.

Raza Rabbani and Maulana Fazlur Rehman were of the view that the 18th Amendment was achieved after a long struggle for provincial autonomy by all democratic forces and federating units to exercise ownership and control over their resources and it also reflects a national political consensus which cannot be rolled back.

They were of the view that 18th Amendment dispelled the polarisation that existed in the Federation.

They opined that 18th Amendment further introduced a new political culture of dialogue to resolve issues of rights, autonomy and ownership of resources.

