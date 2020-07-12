UET students win awards

LAHORE: A group of students from University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore, Department of Product and Industrial Design (PID), received four awards at an international packaging design competition named as “Student Starpack Packaging Innovation Awards 2020” which was held in the UK.

According to a press release, the Student Starpack competition 2020 held on June 24, challenged students to submit solutions to problems set by brand-leading FMCG companies, design agencies, and manufacturers. This is a pride moment for UET Lahore to announce the results from this year’s Student Starpack Awards 2020. This year, the awards received more than 175 entries from more than 20 universities around the world. Students of 6th semester from PID Department won the following awards: Samiullah Sain won Gold and Sponsor Award in Brief B: Luxury Fragrance Pack, M. Ahmar Aslam won Gold and Sponsor Award in Brief E: E-Commerce Pack, Zahra Waseem won Silver Award in Brief G: Plastic into Paper while Ali Tahir won Bronze Award in Brief F.