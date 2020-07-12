Over 10,000 schoolteachers transferred

LAHORE : The School Education Department (SED) Punjab has issued transfer orders of 10,197 schoolteachers across the province under the sixth phase of the e-transfer process.

As many as 22,916 teachers had applied for transfers submitting a total of 89,109 preferences of their choice. An official said transfer orders of the 10,197 teachers meeting the criteria had been issued and made available in SIS portal of the department.

e-Khidmat centre: Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik Saturday visited the E-Khidmat Centre at Arfa Software Technology Park and reviewed the facilities especially the 32 newly-introduced services related to the construction sector being provided there.

The chief secretary (CS) inspected various sections of the centre and inquired the citizens about the quality of services. A citizen namely Advocate Syed Kamal Haider said that it was a great surprise for him that the design of his residential building was approved without visiting offices in a short span of only 10 days.

Through video link, Muhammad Arif from Multan and Raja Nasir from Sahiwal also praised the newly-introduced services and said that they did not face any difficulty in the process of approval of their building designs. The CS also sought suggestions from the citizens for further improvement in the facilities.

He directed the planning and development chairman to prepare a comprehensive strategy for expanding the scope of e-Khidmat centres and to immediately start the same services in the districts through the manual procedure under one-window operation. He said that the development of construction sector is a priority of the government, therefore, the process of approval of maps and obtaining permits for construction have been made easy. He said that the purpose of the newly-introduced services is to provide maximum convenience to the people engaged in the construction sector. He said that under the automated system, the timeline should be implemented in any case. Any delay would not be tolerated at all, he warned.

The chief secretary said that use of technology is the need of the hour and the provincial government would take all possible steps to promote e-governance and improve public service delivery.

He said that the capacity of government departments and institutions would be enhanced through use of IT. He directed that an effective awareness campaign be launched about the services provided to the public at the e-Khidmat centres so that more and more people could avail them.

The chief secretary was briefed that 78 services, including 32 related to the construction sector, are being provided at the e-Khidmat centres.

The services related to construction permits for commercial and residential buildings, approval of maps, new housing schemes, issuance of various certificates, domicile, national identity card and others.

A time limit of maximum 30 days for approval of map for construction of commercial and residential buildings, 45 days for conversion (commercialisation, 60 days for approval of new housing schemes by development authorities and 75 days for approval by tehsil municipal administration have been set.