Pay the teachers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through its provincial education directorate issued an order vide its notification no 4423-81 dated 03/03/2020 regarding payment of salaries to the newly recruited teachers. The notification states: "Consequent upon the approval of the competent authority you are directed to release the pay of all the newly appointed teachers immediately and subject to the condition that the appointees will produce a stamp paper that if his/her documents or credentials were found bogus, then he/she will refund the entire emolument in the government treasury." But when the appointees approached the concerned district offices for the salaries, they showed another notification stating that "pay of the new employees would be released after reopening of the schools." Why this double standard?

People are already suffering due to the coronavirus, which has halted labour and business activities. The education department has added to the miseries of the poor segment of society by issuing quite a different notification barring the treasuries from payment of their salaries. CM KP Mehmood Khan and CS Dr Kazim Niaz are humbly requested to look into the matter and issue orders for payment to the newly recruited teachers in the province before the reopening of educational institutions.

Aryan Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat