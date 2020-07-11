PTI lawmaker issued show cause notice

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline sent a show-cause notice to PTI MNA Ahmed Hussain Deharr for making accusations against Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Foreign Minister of Pakistan on a private TV channel.

According to details released by the PTI Central Media Department, a show-cause notice has been issued to Ahmed Hussain Deharr by the Chairman of the PTI Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline, Salman Aftab. Deharr made his way to the legislature from NA-154-Multan I. PTI vice chairman also hails from the same district.

The notice is sent to Deharr, after his interview on a private TV channel aired on July 8, 2020. During the interview, he made serious accusations against the PTI Vice Chairman and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi. According to the notice, the interview is in violation of Clause XII of PTI and his conduct was against the dignity of the MNA and the party's policy and constitution. He has been directed to appear in person before the Sub-Committee of Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) on July 15, 2020 along with his response to explain the content of his interview.