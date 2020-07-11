close
Sat Jul 11, 2020
AFP
July 11, 2020

Magna Carta

World

LONDON: A British man was jailed on Friday for attempting to steal a priceless 1215 original version of Magna Carta, which has defined rights and liberties around the world. Mark Royden attacked the protective glass surrounding the manuscript at Salisbury Cathedral in southern England but was chased off by two American tourists and cornered by a group of stonemasons.

