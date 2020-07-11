CTD arrests Lyari gangster

The Counter Terrorism Department of the Sindh police claimed to have arrested an alleged member of the Lyari gang war in a Baldia Town raid on Friday.

According to CTD in-charge Mazhar Mashwani, Shahid alias Cheena was arrested as he as wanted by the police in various cases of murders. He was said to be a member of the Omar Kutchi group of the Lyari gang war. According to Mashwani, Cheema admitted killing at least five people in parts of Lyari from 2008 to 2013.

‘Suicide cases’

Two men were found dead in different parts of the city on Friday. The body of a man was found at his house in Landhi. Rescuers reached the property and transported the body to JPMC where he was identified as 40-year-old Asghar, son of Lal Hussain.

The Landhi police said he was unemployed from the past many months, and he apparently ended his life by hanging himself from a fan. Separately, the body of a man was found hanged in his house located in Mansehra Goth.