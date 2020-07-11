Gold falls Rs200/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped Rs200/tola on Friday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market decreased to Rs108,900/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices also decreased Rs172 to Rs93,364.
In the international market, gold rates dropped $6/ounce to $1,808/ounce. Local jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.