ACE launches operation against land grabbers

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has launched grand operation against land grabbers in the province.

During the last one week Anti-Corruption Punjab has made historic retrieval of 5,869 Kanal land valuing Rs.4.46 billion in all regions of Punjab. All regional officers have been ordered to expedite the operation against land grabbers without any discrimination so that the dream of corruption-free Punjab may be realized.

All regional offices have launched a special campaign to retrieve state land from land grabbers. ACE Sahiwal has retrieved 2,726 kanal state land valuing Rs1.9 billion from land grabbers. DG Khan region reclaimed 1,573 land valuing over Rs600 million, Gugranwala region 44 kanal land valuing Rs 10 million, Sargodha region has retrieved 47 kanal land worth of Rs.6.5 million. During the last seven days ACE Rawalpindi has retrieved 51 kanal land valuing Over Rs1.5 billion, Bahawalpur region retrieved 152 Kanal land worth Rs28m from Qabza mafia.

ACE multan retrieved 1183 Kanal land valuing Rs260 million and Faisalabad region retrieved 71 kanal 19 marla land worth of Rs 15m during the operation against Qabza mafia. ACE Lahore A retrieved 11 marla precious land valuing Rs20 million and ACE Region B retrieved 19kanal 2 Marla's land worth Rupees 37 million from land grabbers in Lahore.

Tight security: Security of mosques and other religious places, including imambargahs remained tightened on Jummat-ul-Mubarik in the provincial metropolis. All SPs, DSPs and SHOs personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places. Police officers and officials along with the members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan directed the police officers and officials to ensure foolproof security to the citizens as well as strict compliance of the 20-point regarding precautionary measures, including social distancing and use of mask and sanitizers.