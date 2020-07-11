Collaborative efforts stressed to overcome challenges in higher education

Islamabad:Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Vice-Chancellor Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad and Chairman Vice-Chancellors Committee Pakistan has emphasised over collaborative efforts and close university alumni linkages to overcome various challenges confronted by the higher education institutions in Pakistan especially during and after COVID-19.

He shared his views during the virtual interactive session organised by Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association Pakistan. Commenting over recent Golden Ages University ranking, VC QAU congratulated the faculty, employees and alumni over recent inclusion of Quaid-i-Azam University among the top hundred universities.

He termed this great recognition as an outcome of untiring efforts and contribution by the QAU family. He was of the view that with the provision of required financial support, QAU could win more laurels for the country both at regional and international levels. He suggested the declaration of education emergency to overcome the financial and other challenges being faced by higher education institutions.

He also highlighted various initiatives to facilitate QAU students and improving quality of teaching & research including establishment of first-ever directorates of student affairs & academics and strengthening of incubation, career counselling & job placement centres. While commenting over 20 years celebrations of QAU Alumni Association, he appreciated two-decades-long contribution for their alma mater. He said that QAU would continue to work closely and benefit from the Alumni Association to undertake megaprojects aimed at welfare of QAU students.

He also mentioned the untiring sincere efforts of Late Sikandar Ahmad Rai and his team for the development of QAU. Murtaza Noor Secretary General QAU Alumni Association and assured that like the previous two decades, QAU Alumni Association would continue its cooperation for the betterment of QAU.