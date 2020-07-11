Two workers buried alive, another electrocuted

LAHORE:Two workers lost their lives and three others suffered injuries after a pile of sand fell on them at Hamdan Society, Mohlanwal, on Friday.

The victims were busy in work in the basement of an under-construction plaza when the pile of sand caved in all of a sudden. Resultantly, five workers were trapped under it. Rescuers removed the debris and evacuated the victims.

They were shifted to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced two of them dead. The deceased have been identified as Liaqat Ali, son of Ghulam Rasool, 20 and Luqman, 28. The injured were given first aid and discharged from the hospital.

electrocuted: A 33-year-old worker was electrocuted at Gulshan-e-Ravi on Friday. He has been identified as Akram, a resident of Sahiwal. The victim was busy in tile work at a house when he accidently touched an electricity wire. The victim fell down and suffered severe injuries. He was shifted to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police have removed the body to morgue after collecting forensic evidence.

robbers: Kot Lakhpat investigations police claimed to have arrested four suspected robbers on Friday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Babar alias Babri, Amir, Asif and Khalid.

Police also recovered cash, mobile phones, valuables and illegal weapon from their custody. During the initial investigations, they confessed to committing many robberies.

Man held: An accused of hitting a motorbike of a couple with his car at Kalma Chowk has been arrested. The arrested suspect identified as Irfan had hit the motorbike of a couple. Resultantly, victim Faheem Rasheed had died while his wife had suffered severe injuries.