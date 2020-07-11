CM Usman Buzdar approves authority for modern city in northern Lahore

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved establishing River Ravi Front Authority for developing a most modern city in the north of Lahore.

According to the sources, the Punjab government will promulgate an ordinance for the establishment of this authority with the chief minister as its chairman. This authority would work for developing a new city over an area of more than one lakh acre. It is expected that Rs5,000 billion investment will be made by the private sector. The new city will help to overcome the problems of congested traffic, water and environment in Lahore city. A large lake and free barrages will also be built in the new city.

Canal project: Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to start work on the Greater Thal Canal Project to irrigate the barren lands of Layyah, Bhakkar, Jhang, Muzaffargarh and Khushab. Presiding over a meeting at his office, the chief minister directed that work on the canal system's restoration should be expedited as it would help in increasing agricultural productivity. He further directed that the land acquisition process should be completed on priority basis and asked the commissioner concerned to immediately complete the survey. The land rates should be identified on merit and the landowners be transparently paid the price of lands, he added. The one-window operation should begin for land payment, he added. He said that the ADB would provide $150 million assistance for this project.

Usman Buzdar said the forest department should be provided alternate land in place of its acquired land. Punjab Cabinet will give final approval of financial matters of Greater Thal Canal project, he added.

Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari, chief secretary, chairman P&D and SMBR attended the meeting while Sargodha Commissioner and Layyah DC participated through a video link.

population: Usman Buzdar has said that population explosion and ever-increasing problems are a threat to human survival.

In his message, the chief minister stated that an unplanned increase in population results in creating different problems and this day highlights the importance of maintaining a balance between population and resources. He added that the whole world was facing an unusual situation due to virus.

Meanwhile, protection of mother and child is a priority of the government and steps have been taken to provide the best healthcare facilities to womenfolk, he added. Access to voluntary family planning has been ensured while remaining safe from virus.

He maintained that public cooperation was important for overcoming the problems relating to population explosion. The quality of life can be improved by overcoming the population explosion, he said. The government is utilising resources to expand the scope of services relating to family planning and it is imperative to hold the tsunami of population explosion for protecting the natural resources. It has become a global challenge to enhance resources according to population increase and the people should play their role in increasing awareness about family planning, the chief minister concluded.