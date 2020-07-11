Doctor held for negligence

TOBA TEK SINGH: Kamalia City police raided a house in Mughalpura area at Lahore on Friday and arrested a doctor employed in a private clinic of Kamalia.

According to the FIR registered under sections 322 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Muhammad Saleem Mi has, a resident of Islampura locality of Kamalia and husband of deceased Shumaila Bibi, he took away his pregnant wife to the clinic of accused Dr Akram Ch located on Grain Market Road on March 20 where accused Dr Akram Ch examined her and shifted her to operation theater for cesarean.

Later, the complainant alleged, the accused doctor handed him over a newborn baby boy but after two hours, he told that his wife had died due to severe bleeding.

Saleem said in the FIR that he had doubted that accused Dr Akram had fake degree and his negligence had caused death of his wife.

Kamalia Deputy District Health Officer Dr Kashif Nadeem also sealed the clinic on the same day and asked the clinic owner Muhammad Adnan

to produce registration of the clinic besides asking Dr Akram to submit his MBBS degree to his office.

To it, the accused doctor disappeared. He was declared as proclaimed offender by a court on City police request.

‘THREE CORONA PATIENTS AT THQ HOSPITAL’: There were only three Covid-19 positive

patients under treatment at THQ Hospital Kamalia.

It was said by Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Ms Nosheen Israr on Friday. She said that the last Covid-19 positive case was reported in her tehsil on June 5.

She added that total 73 positive cases were reported in the tehsil and out of them, three had died and 67 had been recovered.