Sat Jul 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2020

Three killed in N Waziristan

Peshawar

MIRANSHAH: Two youths were shot dead while a beheaded body was recovered in North Waziristan tribal district on Friday, police said. The police officials said that Samiullah and Tufail, both aged around 17 years, were shot dead in Khaisur area of Mir Ali. They said another youth’s beheaded body was recovered in Boya area.

They said the deceased belonged to Mohmand district. They said they had registered the cases and started investigation.

