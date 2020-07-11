Angoor Adda border reopened to trade

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WANA: The Angoor Adda border crossing in South Waziristan was reopened for trade activities after four months, a military official said on Friday.
Talking to reporters, Brigadier Obaidullah Anwar said that passengers would be allowed to cross the border once a week. He asked the relevant authorities to put steps in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He added that the border had been sealed to contain Covid-19. Brigadier Obaidullah Anwar said that the vehicles crossing the border would be sprayed with disinfectants to help stop the spread of Covid-19. Meanwhile, the local trader community expressed joy over the reopening of the border for trade activities, saying that they suffered huge losses when the border was closed.