Coronavirus claims 49th life in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The coronavirus claimed another life in Nowshera on Friday, taking the tally from the viral infection to 49, officials said.

District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and District Coronavirus Control Centre In-charge Dr Saeed Khan told the media the 67-year-old resident of Ziarat Kaka Saib, Muhammad Iqbal, had been under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex after infected with Covid-19. He lost life to the viral infection in the morning.

The Health Department officials said with this death, the number of the total fatalities in the district stood at 49 while 21 people from Nowshera had died of coronavirus in other parts of the country.

They said another five people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district and that took the tally of the infected patients to 864. The doctors said 44 more people recovered from coronavirus and with this the number of the people defeating the virus stood at 728. Of the total figure of the people who had been tested so far, the Health Department officials said 2917 and of them 2015 had been found to be negative for coronavirus.

THEFT AT GOVERNMENT SCHOOL: Unidentified thieves took solar panels, batteries and other equipment from Government Middle School Shwangey in Nizampur. The headmaster of the school, Muhammad Hussain, reported the incident to the Sabirabad Police. He said when he reached the school on July 8, he found that his office locks had been broken. He said the unidentified thieves had taken away a UPS, two batteries, 10 solar panels and power machines used to supply water to the school. The police instead of registering a proper first information report, noted down the crime in Roznamcha (daily diary). Meanwhile, District Education Officer, Sajjad Hussain, took notice of the incident and launched a departmental inquiry.

GAMBLERS ARRESTED: The Akora Khattak Police in a raid arrested six alleged gamblers and seized Rs 52,000 money which had been put on stake.