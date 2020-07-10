Protest by PTDC’s terminated employees continues

Rawalpindi: The nationwide protest of PTDC employees against illegal dismissal continued on third consecutive day. The sacked employees approached Islamabad High Court against Zulfi Bukhari, chairman NTCD.

A total of more than 450 permanent employees of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and its 4 subsidiaries including; PTDC Flashman’s Hotels, more than 40 motels of PTDC,) Pakistan Tours Limited and Lahore Delhi (Friendship) Bus Service have been terminated across the country giving the false reason of losses due to Novel Corona Virus COVID-19.

Employees of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Head Office and Tourist Information Centers were forcibly fired on July 7, 2020 on the pretext of financial losses. The nationwide protest of PTDC employees against illegal dismissal continued for another day. Union officials told the media that acting chairman Zulfi Bukhari and acting MD Intikhab Alam have been in charge of PTDC for the last 18 months and they have ignored all the human rights as well as violating the true spirit of 18th constitutional amendment. All decisions are being made by the board, while the controlling Ministry i.e. Cabinet Division has been completely set aside.

There is an inter-provincial liaison ministry for the implementation of the 18th Amendment and for co-ordination in federal and provincial affairs, while the ministry is also being bypassed to hand over PTDC assets to the provinces.

Appointment of Zulfi Bukhari as Acting Chairman is completely illegal. The employees have filed a case in the Islamabad High Court against Service Protection and appointment of Zulfi Bukhari as acting Chairman PTDC, which is being heard by Justice Amir Farooq. Tehseena Jahan, the 20th grade general manager, was fired by the acting MD of the 19th grade, Intikhab Alam. On this, General Manager Tehseena Jahan also filed a case against the dismissal in the Islamabad High Court

During the hearing, the petitioner against the dismissal of the employees said that Zulfi Bukhari, being the acting chairman, was making policy decisions such as dismissing the employees. Justice Amir Farooq said that the acting chief could only work to a limited extent and could not carry out permanent matters. The court has fixed July 22 for hearing of all the cases against Zulfi Bukhari.

It is pertinent to mention here that this issue has also been raised in the National and Provincial Assemblies and most of the MNAs and MPAs are vehemently opposing the closure of PTDC properties and forcible dismissal of employees.