15-day smart lockdown imposed in 7 Punjab cities

LAHORE: The Punjab government enforced smart lockdown in seven cities of the province for 15 days with an immediate effect, from Thursday night.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Thursday issued a notification under the Punjab Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2020 about enforcement of lockdown in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Rawalpindi, till July 24, 2020 midnight.

In Lahore, the lockdown will be enforced in A2 Block Township, EME Society, Main Bazaar Chungi Amr Sadhu, Punjab Government Servants Housing Scheme, Wapda Town, C-Block Jauhar Town and Green City. The basic necessities of life will remain available in smart lockdown areas.