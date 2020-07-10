FM Qureshi tested corona positive again

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been tested corona positive again for second time in about a week on Thursday.

His son Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi who is Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Member of National Assembly from Multan has also been tested corona positive. He has gone in quarantine at his Multan residence while his father Shah Mahmood Qureshi has gone in isolation at his official residence in Islamabad.

In a brief chat with The News Thursday evening Foreign Minister Qureshi maintained that he is in high spirits and looking after his official assignment by staying at home through online system. Qureshi said that he has been feeling little fatigued since the virus hits respiratory system and cause great discomfort.

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for the messages he has been receiving from across the country, world and especially from Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) where the people have prayed for his early recovery. To a query Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he is fully posted about the deplorable situation in IOK and Pakistan will not leave any stone unturned for the realisation of the aspirations of the people of the occupied area.

In this connection Pakistan has successfully exposed the brutal face of extremist Indian government before the world, he said. The foreign minister reminded that the way people on both sides of Kashmir have paid rich tribute to martyred leader Muzaffar Burhan Wani on his Shahdat anniversary demonstrates that people of Kashmir will win their freedom and occupying forces are destined to bite the dust.

The FM condemned India forces firing across the LoC on innocent civilians living nearby areas in Azad Kashmir and causing human and property losses.

On Indian social media’s mischief about airing a story pertains to his death, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said with laughter that enemies of Pakistan have yet another time established their “credibility.” “This is how they (Indians) have been promoting their so-called policies.” “Thanks to Allah Almighty I am improving and Insha Allah soon will be out of it,” he added.