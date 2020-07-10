Kadyrov blames murder on secret services

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

MOSCOW: Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov claimed on Thursday that foreign security services carried out the killing in Austria last week of a Chechen blogger who was an outspoken critic of the strongman. Austrian police have arrested two Russians from Chechnya over the fatal shooting of a Chechen dissident on Saturday in the northern city of Linz.