Fri Jul 10, 2020
AFP
July 10, 2020

Kadyrov blames murder on secret services

MOSCOW: Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov claimed on Thursday that foreign security services carried out the killing in Austria last week of a Chechen blogger who was an outspoken critic of the strongman. Austrian police have arrested two Russians from Chechnya over the fatal shooting of a Chechen dissident on Saturday in the northern city of Linz.

