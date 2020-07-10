Mayor assures to address key issues of F-10 Markaz

Islamabad :: The F-10 Markaz was one of the major commercial centers of Islamabad and MCI would soon take measures to address its key issues including repair of roads and footpaths. These views were expressed by Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Mayor Islamabad while addressing the traders at the occasion of ground-breaking ceremony of a public toilet in F-10 Markaz, Islamabad. Sardar Khan Zimri, Director Sanitation MCI was also present.

Sheikh Ansar Aziz said that the business community was playing important role in the development of the economy by promoting business activities and every effort would be made to solve their MCI related issues in order to facilitate them in doing business. It would help them to play an active role in the development of the country and the nation. He said that construction of public toilet in F-10 Markaz would solve a long standing problem of traders.

Speaking at the occasion, Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry thanked Sheikh Anser Aziz, Mayor Islamabad, and Sardar Khan Zimri, Director Sanitation, MCI, for their efforts to provide a public toilet facility in F-10 Markaz. He said that the non-availability of public toilet was causing difficulties to the traders of the area and expressed the hope that its construction would ease their problems.

Tahir Abbasi also thanked the Mayor Islamabad for his assurance to repair roads and footpaths in F-10 Markaz. He presented various suggestions for the development of F-10 Markaz on modern lines and expressed the hope that the Mayor Islamabad would consider them sympathetically for their implementation that would provide great facilitation in promoting business activities.