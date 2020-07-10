Security plan

Islamabad:Islamabad Police on Thursday discussed security measures for Eid-ul-Azha and decided to enhance vigilance throughout the city.

The plan was formally discussed in the meeting presided over by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar. The meeting was attended among others by SSP (CTD) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi, SP (Saddar) Safaraz Ahmed Virk, SP (City) Omer Khan, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP (CTD) Farooq Amjad Butar. The meeting discussed security arrangements and decided to chalk out an effective plan for the religious gatherings.