Fri Jul 10, 2020
Saeed Ahmed
July 10, 2020

Anti-dengue day observed

Lahore

Rawalpindi:Following the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Thursday observed Dengue Day and arranged a simple ceremony graced by Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mahmood. On the occasion, Raja Shaukat Mahmood briefed that Wasa was creating awareness among people about the danger of dengue and issued preventive ways to cope with this disease. The managing director told Wasa works in collaboration with the Rawalpindi District Administration as well as District Health Department to combat with dengue.

