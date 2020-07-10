Man stabbed to death by brother

LAHORE:A young man was stabbed to death allegedly by his younger brother in Chung area here on Wednesday night. Victim Hassan Amjad, a student of ACCA and resident of Phoolnagar, was living with his younger Hasssam in a hostel in Sher Shah Colony. Hasssam, who was a drug addict, stabbed Hassan to death. His body was recovered from the hostel with his hands tied and injury marks. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim also worked at a call centre.

SOPs enforcement: Police took all necessary measures to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs and set up special pickets to contain people from their unnecessary movement.

DIG (Operations Wing) Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that more than two lac 57 thousand 933 citizens were checked at these pickets and inquired the reasons for their movement in the city whereas more than two lac 46 thousands 567 citizens were issued warning.

Over 4,599 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were released afterwards taking warranty bonds from them. More than two 2 lac 34 thousands 970 vehicles including more than one lac 28 thousands motorcycles, 32,067 rickshaws, 8,038 taxis, 52,580 cars and 14,194 bigger vehicles were stopped on pickets and vehicle owners were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement. Over 2,212 FIRs were registered against people involved in different violations during long partial lockdown. Over 8,280 vehicles were impounded in different police stations.

PO arrested: A suspect involved in shooting a woman over a marriage issue has been arrested. Accused Sharafat Ali had been on the run for six months. He had an affair with a girl, but she wanted to marry another man. In revenge, he shot at and injured her. The marriage of the victim was canceled after the incident. The accused also tortured an employee of a PSO petrol station. He was declared proclaimed offender. Defence A Investigations police said it was investigating.

thieves arrested: Two alleged thieves were arrested by Model Town division investigation police here on Thursday. The accused were identified as Chand Subhani and Jameel. Subhani was a proclaimed offender for over a year. Jameel arrested by Kot Lakhpat police in a theft case.