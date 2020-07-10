Recently, I visited the Balochistan Board Quetta with one of my friends, who had to verify some of his documents. When we reached the Board, I noticed several bikes parked nearby outside the gate. I noticed some policemen standing nearby. We also parked our bike.

After finally doing all our work there, we took a breath of relief and moved towards the bike, but saw that several bikes parked there were punctured. There was no puncture repair shop nearby as well so we had to take our bike for almost half an hour on foot. Those policemen had punched the bikes. When we asked, they told us it’s a no-parking area. There was no board that said that. And the policemen could see students parking there but did not say anything. But soon after they go inside the gate, the policemen puncture the bikes. This is not the way. If this is a no-parking area, then they should at least place a board that says that, or they should not allow the student to park there at that time.

Atiq Ali

Turbat