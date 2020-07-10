MSF urged to assist Shangla, other districts

PESHAWAR: Nawaz Khan Shangla, a social figure from Shangla, on Thursday requested the Medicine Sans Frontieres, Belgium, to include Shangla, Kohistan and Torghar districts in the future humanitarian assistance plan. He made the request in a meeting with Ayemn Arayah Abdullah, Country Director/ Representative of the international humanitarian organisation Mission in Pakistan. A press release said the mission will strengthen/develop medical emergency services, mother-child healthcare to address the large casualties’ issue. It will improve logistics support, infrastructure, water sanitation, medical waste management and vector control practices.The mission will support measles, dengue, and watery diarrhoea, outbreaks through health promotion, vector control and patient care in case of an outbreak and when the support is requested.