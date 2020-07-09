close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

Two killed in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

SUKKUR: Two people including a woman were killed, while three were injured in Nawabshah following a road accident on Wednesday. A rickshaw driver identified as Anwar Hussain and woman Iram Bibi, riding on a motorcycle along with her husband Esa Brohi and children, died when the rickshaw rammed into the motorcycle at Jam Sahab, Nawabshah. Esa Brohi and children Nisar and Israr Brohi were critically injured and were being treated at a hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan