Two killed in accident

SUKKUR: Two people including a woman were killed, while three were injured in Nawabshah following a road accident on Wednesday. A rickshaw driver identified as Anwar Hussain and woman Iram Bibi, riding on a motorcycle along with her husband Esa Brohi and children, died when the rickshaw rammed into the motorcycle at Jam Sahab, Nawabshah. Esa Brohi and children Nisar and Israr Brohi were critically injured and were being treated at a hospital.