SCCI asks govt to computerize land record

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz on Wednesday asked the provincial government to computerize land record. In a statement, he hailed the provincial government for prioritizing the construction industry. However, he said the people faced enormous difficulties in transferring properties in presence ofprimitive patwar system. He added the computerization of land record would help eliminate corruption and nepotism. The SCCI chief said the practical initiatives should be taken to resolve issues of different sectors associated with the construction industry. Maqsood Anwar said the government should facilitate the transfer of immoveable properties.