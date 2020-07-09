Chinese officials, citizens informed about police steps for upgraded security

A meeting between police officials and Chinese representatives was held in Karachi on Wednesday to discuss steps to ensure better security for the Chinese Consulate and citizens.

In view of the current law and order situation and in the context of relations between Pakistan and China, the meeting of senior officials of the Sindh Police and a delegation of representatives of the Chinese consulate and 15 Chinese companies was convened and DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed represented the police department on behalf of Karachi’s additional IGP.

The spokesman for the Security Division said that presiding over the meeting, DIG Ahmed assured the participants of all possible cooperation in enhancing the security of the Chinese companies, consulate and citizens in the wake of recent terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Commandos of SSU’s SWAT team had been deployed at sensitive areas, especially at the Chinese installations, to dealt any untoward situation. The participants were also informed that in view of the threat of a terrorist attack on Chinese installations, on the directives of Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, the consulate staff and the SWAT team of the SSU jointly conducted a mock exercise at the Chinese consulate a few weeks ago.

It was also decided in the meeting to avail the services of security companies, install walk-through gates and CCTV cameras, and advised Chinese diplomatic staff to restrict unnecessary movements. A dedicated 24 hours helpline for the security of consulate staff and Chinese installations would also be launched, according to a decision made during the meeting.

The retaliatory action of the police and the sacrifices made to thwart the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange were also lauded. The meeting was held at Saleem Wahidi Auditorium in Karachi and was attended by SP Madadgar-15 Abdullah Memon, representatives of the FSC, RRF, CPEC, Special Branch, Chinese consulate, and a number of Chinese companies.