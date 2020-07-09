PHA to set up artificial forests during monsoon

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant artificial forests across the provincial metropolis during the current monsoon.

According to details, a meeting was held here at PHA headquarters, Jilani Park, regarding planting of artificial forest MiyaWaki across the city. The meeting was chaired by PHA DG Lahore Tariq Ali Basra while attended by all the PHA directors.

PHA DG instructed the directors of all the zones to determine the location of the MiyaWaki forest and report him. Indigenous fruit and shady trees will be planted in MiyaWaki forests. A large number of trees and plants to be planted in monsoon are ready in PHA nurseries, he said.

He said that all the PHA city directors should submit a report on the location, number and types of trees for MiyaWaki forest in seven zones of Lahore as soon as possible.

Shady and fruit trees planted in MiyaWaki forests will add to the beauty of the city. Miyawaki forests will have a positive impact not only on the environment but also on the biodiversity of humans and other animals, he concluded.