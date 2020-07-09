Another 18 test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Another 18 people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday which put the number of those affected by the viral infection at 838 in the Nowshera district.

District Health Officer Dr Gul Manshah and Dr Saeed Khan, District Coronavirus Control Centre In-Charge, said 37 more people recovered from Covid-19 in the district and this made the tally of the recovered patients 668. The health officials said as many as 2834 people had been tested for the viral infection in the district thus far. Up to 1900 of them were found negative.The doctors said Covid-19 had killed 48 people to date in Nowshera. While a total of 19 people from the district had died in other parts of the district.