Circular debt has doubled: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N leaders on Tuesday came down hard on the PTI government in the Centre for failing to control spiralling circular debt which has doubled and the mafias which are patronising it. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal said while talking to media persons along with party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb that the federal government is working without any plan for the past two years.