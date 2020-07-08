close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
NR
News Report
July 8, 2020

Circular debt has doubled: PML-N

National

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N leaders on Tuesday came down hard on the PTI government in the Centre for failing to control spiralling circular debt which has doubled and the mafias which are patronising it. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal said while talking to media persons along with party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb that the federal government is working without any plan for the past two years.

