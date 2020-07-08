Another four deaths, 88 new cases in twin cities

RAWALPINDI: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 continues to claim significant number of lives every day here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi though the number of patients being tested positive has started showing consistent downward trend as another four patients died of the illness in the region in last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that only 88 new patients were tested positive from the twin cities in last 24 hours including 63 from Islamabad Capital Territory and 25 from Rawalpindi district.

To date, a total of 18,978 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the region of which 13,516 have so far recovered while 386 have lost their lives due to coronavirus illness.

On Tuesday, as many as 5076 active cases of the disease were there in the twin cities. It is worth mentioning here that in last one week, the twin cities reported less than one thousand cases, 987 in all while in the month of June, a total of 13,060 patients were tested positive for the disease from the region.

The virus claimed 15 lives in last one week in the region while in June, as many as 247 patients belonging to the twin cities died of the disease. With one death reported from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours, the total number of deaths claimed by the virus in the district reached 246 while a total of 5,421 patients have so far been tested positive from Rawalpindi, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that a total of 311 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while another 751 confirmed patients of the disease have been in home isolation.

A total of 6,400 persons belonging to the district have been under quarantine at their homes while to date, a total of 2,348 persons have been relieved after completion of 14-day quarantine period, he said. He added out of 5,421 confirmed patients so far reported, as many as 4,113 have achieved complete cure.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed another three lives in the federal capital taking death toll to 140 while 63 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT in last 24 hours taking tally to 13,557 of which 9,403 have so far recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was 4,014 on Tuesday according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre.