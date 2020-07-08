close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
N
Newsdesk
July 8, 2020

Zimbabwe minister sacked over corruption

World

N
Newsdesk
July 8, 2020

HARARE: Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked health minister Obadiah Moyo with immediate effect for inappropriate conduct, a statement from the presidency shared by information minister Nick Mangwana on Twitter on Tuesday said. The statement did not elaborate further. Moyo was arrested in June over allegations of corruption related to the government’s procurement of $60 million worth of medical equipment for the country’s fight against the coronavirus.

